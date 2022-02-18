PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $490,782.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYPS remained flat at $$4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 272,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

