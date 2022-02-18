Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 60,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

