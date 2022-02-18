Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 538,500 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 538,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,057,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 448,483 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 880,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 561,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 209,036 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

