Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 179,900 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 179,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

