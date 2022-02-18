Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 81,153 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 81,153 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,246,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.