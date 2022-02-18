Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,398,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

