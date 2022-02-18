Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $691.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $758.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

