Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $393,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 54.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.