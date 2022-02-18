Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First American Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in First American Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 587,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

