Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

