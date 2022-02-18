Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,056 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $141.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.62 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

