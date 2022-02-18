Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.