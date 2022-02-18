Points International (TSE:PTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.13

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.13 and last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 6387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.03.

PTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Points International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$337.86 million and a PE ratio of -93.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

