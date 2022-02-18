Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pool were worth $99,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,821,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $205,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Pool by 54.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,539,000 after acquiring an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $445.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.13. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

