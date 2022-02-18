Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pool stock traded up $14.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.69. 14,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,210. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.