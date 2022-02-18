Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Pool stock traded up $14.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.69. 14,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,210. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.