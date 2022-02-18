Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE POR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.74. 573,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,418. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

