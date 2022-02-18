Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

