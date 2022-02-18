Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.87. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

