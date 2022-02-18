Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report sales of $725.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.48 million and the lowest is $717.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $636.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 1-year low of $135.18 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

