Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PROC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Procaps Group S.A has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $7,687,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile

