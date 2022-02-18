Profund Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after buying an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on PMT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.