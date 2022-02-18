Profund Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

MANT opened at $81.00 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

