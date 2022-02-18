Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $404,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at about $18,750,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.