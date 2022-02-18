Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 2.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

