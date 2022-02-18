Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

