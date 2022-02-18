Profund Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 50.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

