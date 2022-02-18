Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Medifast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $185.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

