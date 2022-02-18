Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 1,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

