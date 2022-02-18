Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.