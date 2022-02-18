Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.72.
About Prosegur Cash
