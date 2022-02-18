Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 34,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,407. Prothena has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prothena by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.