Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.
Shares of PRTA stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 34,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,407. Prothena has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59.
In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.