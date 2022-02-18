Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,761 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.83) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.70) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.36) target price on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.26) target price on Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.27) target price on Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,743.58 ($23.59).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,183.50 ($16.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,155.25 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.50 billion and a PE ratio of -17.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.41.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.