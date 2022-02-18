PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 28.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,036 shares of company stock worth $9,616,669. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

