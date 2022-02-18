Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Truist Financial

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

FIS traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,364. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

