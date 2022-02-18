Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issued By B. Riley

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SWIR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,046. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $576.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

