Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.