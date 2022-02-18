Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 716,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524,996. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

