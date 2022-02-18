Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT opened at $23.21 on Thursday. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.67%.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.