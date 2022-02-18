Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

