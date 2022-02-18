Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.93.

CE stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,066. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a one year low of $130.24 and a one year high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

