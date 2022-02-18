Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,206. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

