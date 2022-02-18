Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Boosted by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock worth $57,568,009 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.