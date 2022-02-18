Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Lifted by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.