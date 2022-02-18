Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.20 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $620.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $654.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

