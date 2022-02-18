Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

