Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 591,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

