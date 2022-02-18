Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $63.45. 591,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.