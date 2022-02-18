Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Decreased by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $567,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

