Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Decreased by Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE AG opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 641,019 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 458,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 421,439 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

