Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Cut by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,055,567 shares in the company, valued at C$60,833,505. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$44,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,494,000. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,821 shares of company stock worth $271,880 and sold 1,091,600 shares worth $14,470,718.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
